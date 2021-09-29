A judge has ruled to suspend Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled his daughter, Britney Spears, life and finances for 13 years.

At a hearing on Wednesday, September 29th, Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny granted a petition by the singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to suspend Jamie Spears from his position as conservator of his daughter’s $60 million estate.

Following arguments from both sides, Judge Brenda Penny agreed with Rosengart that suspending Jamie Spears from the conservatorship was in Britney’s best interest. “The current situation is not tenable,” Judge Penny said.“It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears.”

This marks the first time since 2008 that Britney has lived without her father controlling her life and business. John Zabel, a Californian accountant, has been named temporary conservator of Britney’s finances.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Vivian Lee Thoreen, a lawyer representing Jamie Spears, argued to end the conservatorship immediately, instead of suspending her client.

Mathew Rosengart requested that the judge wait, to enable a further investigation into Jamie Spears’ conduct as conservator, calling for an investigation into Jamie’s salary as conservator, “unwarranted commissions” and “potential self-dealing.”

In a separate filing this week, Rosengart said that Jamie Spears “crossed unfathomable lines” by engaging in illegal surveillance of her, including communications with her lawyer, and secretly capturing audio from her bedroom.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Throughout the #FreeBritney saga, Jamie Spears has maintained that the conservatorship arrangement was voluntary and necessary to protect Britney. On September 7th, Jamie filed a petition to end the conservatorship with Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming “all he wants is what is best for his daughter.”

“If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Britney officially filed to have her father removed from the conservatorship on Monday, July 26th. The singer delivered a bombshell 23-minute court testimony, that saw her call for those overseeing the conservatorship to be investigated and jailed, whilst stating that her father “approved all of it.”

Jamie Spears stepped aside as conservator of his daughter’s person in 2019, relinquishing control over her life decision, however, he maintained his role as conservator of her estate, with control over her finances.

This story is developing…