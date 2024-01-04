Oops!… She’s done it again.

Britney Spears has once again caused ripples around the globe after the singer vowed to “never return to the music industry”.

In an Instagram post uploaded on January 3, the legendary pop star shared a graphic image of an Italian Renaissance painting of a woman with a man’s severed head on a plate.

In the caption, Spears denied all the recent reports about her working on any new music stating, “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!”

The post come after recent reports that Spears’ team reached out to artists like Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to help hone her tenth studio album. Both artists have a history with the pop star wth Charli XCX previously writing unreleased songs for Spears’ album, Britney Jean and Michael’s co- writing Spears’ song, Slumber Party.

In the post, Spears called herself a “ghost writer” for other musicians revealing that she has been writing but for “other people”.

“When I write, I write for fun, or I write for other people. For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me. I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The news will be disappointing to many fans around the globe who had been hoping the pop star would release new music.

Spears previously stepped back from music after freeing herself from the conservatorship which granted her father, Jamie Spears, complete power over her life.

In 2022, she made a comeback with Elton John’s song, Hold Me Closer. The single was her first music release following the end of her conservatorship. In 2023, she released the single Mind Your Business with Will.i.am, with whom she previously collaborated with on the single Scream & Shout.

The news also comes after reports Spears’ autobiography, The Woman in Me became the second-best selling memoir of 2023, selling 2.4 million copies across the globe.