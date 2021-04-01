Brockhampton will release their ‘last’ two albums in 2021, if new tweets from Kevin Abstract are to believed.

As per Billboard, the group’s Abstract posted his first tweet since a yearlong break from the social media app and he made sure it was a memorable return alright.

On Wednesday March 31st, he delivered Brockhampton fans the definition of a bittersweet message: new albums were on the way but it might be their swansong.