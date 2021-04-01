Brockhampton will release their ‘last’ two albums in 2021, if new tweets from Kevin Abstract are to believed.

As per Billboard, the group’s Abstract posted his first tweet since a yearlong break from the social media app and he made sure it was a memorable return alright.

On Wednesday March 31st, he delivered Brockhampton fans the definition of a bittersweet message: new albums were on the way but it might be their swansong.

“2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last,” he tweeted. Talk about living up to your surname, Abstract.

It comes after Brockhampton announced last week that their forthcoming album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, would be released on April 9th via Question Everything/RCA Records.

Abstract shed light on one of the songs from Roadrunner. “New single tmrw night,” he wrote on Twitter. “Summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw.”

The rapper also promoted the group’s upcoming show ‘Live From the Chapel’, a livestream event filmed at Rick Rubin’s legendary Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, and Abstract was clearly excited about the whole experience. “We’ve been rehearsing like crazy for it,” he wrote. “And we were able to shoot on anamorphic lenses with an Alexa mini. It will play more like a movie. A concert from the future.”

Twitter users weren’t having any of it though. Some called Abstract’s announcement out, citing that Brockhampton had previously promoted other albums as being the ‘last’ output from the band. In 2017, their Saturation III project was hailed as “the last studio album by Brockhampton”, which of course turned out to be a lie.

Do you think Abstract can be trusted? Is 2021 the final year we’ll ever see Brockhampton? Don’t bet against them still being around making music several years from now.