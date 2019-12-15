They’re one of the most iconic metal bands of all time, and now Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has revealed the group have broached the idea of performing a show with an orchestra.

For as long as metal music has existed, so has the ideas to ensure the compositions are as powerful as possible, with many artists adding a theatrical element to their craft when the mood strikes them.

To give a modern example, Metallica famously teamed up with the San Francisco Symphony back in 1999 to create S&M, a live record that showcased just how metal music can be complemented with the addition of orchestral elements.

Now, it’s looking as though Iron Maiden might one day be on track for such an event.

As Eonmusic reports, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson recently took part in a Q&A session in Dublin, where he revealed he’d been involved in a 50th anniversary celebration of late Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord’s Concerto For Group And Orchestra.

Check out Deep Purple performing ‘Hush’ with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra:

The record was in fact one of the earliest examples of rock music with a full orchestra, and last month’s 50th anniversary concert saw Dickinson perform Deep Purple’s ‘When A Blind Man Cries’, while Lord’s longtime collaborator Paul Mann was also involved.

However, during the conversation Dickinson also noted that Iron Maiden’s ‘Empire Of The Clouds’ – the 18-minute closer from 2015’s The Book Of Souls – might finally see the a live performance.

“I did talk to the conductor Paul Mann, and we just very tentatively said; wouldn’t it be great if we could do something that might involve some Maiden songs, but only Maiden songs that are really appropriate for doing [with] an orchestra?” Dickinson explained.

“Empire Of The Clouds’ is one of them. So yeah, you never know.”

However, if you’re hoping that the lengthy track might find its way into the band’s regular set, Bruce Dickinson was quick to give an emphatic “no” in response, indicating that its orchestral performance will be a one-off you won’t want to miss.

In related news, Iron Maiden are set to make their return to Aussie shores in 2020 with a number of headline dates. Check out all the details below.

Check out ‘Empire Of The Clouds’ by Iron Maiden:

Iron Maiden – The Legacy Of The Beast Tour Australia 2020:

With special guests Killswitch Engage.

Friday, May 1st, 2020

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Sunday, May 3rd, 2020

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, May 7th, 2020

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 9th, 2020 (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, May 11th, 2020 (SOLD OUT)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now through TEG Dainty