Bruce Springsteen was among the performers at the opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center.

Alongside the likes of Eddie Vedder, John Legend, U2 members Bono and the Edge, and many more, Springsteen helped open Barack Obama’s landmark building in Chicago, US.

As per Rolling Stone, Springsteen performed his 1999 song “Land of Hope and Dreams”, which was a major song in his recent tour with the E Street Band. Watch his performance below.

“I’m so glad to be here this afternoon for President Obama, and Michelle, Malia, Sasha,” Springsteen said. “You know how I love you all. ‘Oh, what a glorious task we are given to continuously strive to improve this great nation of ours.’

“That was from President Obama’s speech in Selma. President Obama and Michelle, you have exemplified that ideal with lives that have served us all with heart and commitment and love and compassion. This is ‘Land of Hope and Dream’. This is for you.”

Springsteen has been a vocal supporter of Obama for almost two decades, stretching back to the former US president’s historic 2008 campaign. The legendary musician performed songs and even delivered speeches at a number of Obama rallies back then.

“I think he understands in his heart the cost of that distance in blood and in suffering, in the lives of everyday Americans,” Springsteen said during a rally in Philadelphia. “And I believe that as President, I think he would work to restore that promise to so many of our fellow citizens who have justifiably lost faith in its meaning.

“After the disastrous Administration of the past eight years, what we really need is we need somebody to lead us in an American reclamation project.”

Following Obama’s campaign win, Springsteen performed at the We Are One concert in Washington D.C. before Obama’s inauguration, sharing the stages with other superstars such as Beyoncé, Shakira, Stevie Wonder, and Mariah Carey. He performed “The Rising” and “This Land Is Your Land” at the concert.

Springsteen also played a private show at the White House for Obama and his senior staff eight years later, performing a solo acoustic rendition of “My Father’s House” as well as duetting with Patti Scialfa on “Tougher Than the Rest”.

Springsteen and Obama have remained close ever since, including joining forces in 2021 for the eight-part podcast Renegades: Born in the USA, which was later adapted into a book.