Bruce Springsteen sent a message to President Trump during a surprise performance at a charity event over the weekend.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the Boss appeared at New Jersey’s annual Light of Day charity concert on Saturday where he took aim at the Trump administration.

“Right now we are living through incredibly critical times,” Springsteen said. “The United States, the ideals and the value for which it stood for the past 250 years, is being tested like it has never been in modern times.”

“If you stand against heavily-armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president, as the mayor of the city said: ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”

The performance, which also saw the likes of Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik, Dramarama, Willie Nile, Joe D’Urso & The Stone Caravan, the James Maddock Band, Williams Honor, Fantastic Cat, and Low Cut Connie take to the stage, extended well past midnight with a blazing 14-song set.

Between songs, Springsteen also made some light-hearted remarks about billionaire musicians.

“So I’m watching CNN and it comes on says that rock and roll has its fifth billionaire and it’s Beyoncé,” he said. “What aggravates me is they say I have a billion dollars when I don’t have it. I wish I did have it. And what they don’t understand is that I have partners. Anyone ever hear of the E Street Band?”

Springsteen’s calendar remains clear, though a solo album is expected this year.