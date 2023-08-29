Bruno Major has announced an Australia and New Zealand tour.

The English singer-songwriter will play shows in Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth in January of next year (see full dates below). “I hope you didn’t think I’d forgotten about you,” Major wrote on social media while announcing the tour dates.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 1st at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, August 31st at 12pm local time.

Major is touring in support of his third studio album, Columbo, released in July to positive reviews.

“The 12-track album is soothing and emotive – it will force you to stop, take a breath in this “complicated” world, and take a listen,” wrote Clash in an 8/10 review.

“We can’t fault Columbo. It’s brilliant. The tempo is consistent, slow and chilled yet engaging, relaxing and comforting and we can’t help but wonder if this is how he felt when driving along the Pacific Coast Highway.

“Blissful, soulful, romantic, and the perfect cure for any matters of the heart are just a few ways to describe Bruno Major’s music,” is what Billboard said about the multi-instrumentalist.

Over the last several years Major has enjoyed support from pop luminaries such as Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, and from celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

He’s also been busy on the live front recently, including making his TV debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Bruno Major’s Columbo is out now.

Bruno Major 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Handsome Tours

Pre-sale begins Thursday, August 31st (12pm local time)

General sale begins Friday, September 1st (10am local time)

Tickets available via handsometours.com

Saturday, January 13th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Monday, January 15th

Encore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, January 17th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, January 19th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, January 20th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Monday, January 22nd

The Rechabite, Perth, WA