The full program for the 2022 Brunswick Music Festival is here and this year’s event is packed with brilliant talent.

One of the best events in Melbourne’s calendar is celebrating its 34th year in 2022 and they’re doing it in style, returning live music to Melbourne’s most beloved inner city suburb in a relaxed, safe, and sustainable way.

Taking place from March 4th to 14th, the 10-day event will see some of Australia’s finest artists take to Brunswick’s many great live music venues.

There will be a wide variety of genres and styles on offer, including folk, punk, and electronic, showcasing the eclectic Melbourne music scene. And many events will be completely free to give fans a taste of up-and-coming artists.

Much of the action will be held at the area’s Gilpin Park, located a few minutes walk from the bustle of Sydney Road. The park’s stage will offer the perfect setting for people to hang out and enjoy a varied lineup of music. The likes of Didirri, Gordi, Kaiit, MOD CON, RAT!hammock and lots more will play the Gilpin Park stage throughout the festival.

Beloved venues like Stay Gold, The Retreat, Brunswick Ballroom, Howler, Edinburgh Castle, Noisy Ritual and many more will be part of the BMF’s Venue 3065 program, holding their own specially curated programming during the festival. Many of Melbourne’s finest local artists will take to the stage in March, including Good Morning, Moody Beaches, and The Dacios.

And as always, there will be several pop-up venues sprouting up during BMF, including at Barkly Square, Sparta Place, Mechanics Institute, and Brunswick Library.

Brunswick Music Festival will be held from March 4th-14th. You can find further information all the artists and venues at brunswickmusicfestival.com.au. Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.