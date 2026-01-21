Brunswick Music Festival is returning in 2026, with a killer week of live music programming.

One of Melbourne’s longest running and most loved music community events, Brunswick Music Festival will this year return from March 1st-March 8th, with a program reflecting the smorgasbord or sounds that shape Brunswick.

Kicking off on Sunday, March 1st, Sydney Road Street Party will see four stages spanning surf-punk to South African jazz, Turkish classical, and youth Pasifika harmonies. Roving performances, pop-up acoustic sets, and iconic venues will open their doors to let Melbournians experience family-friendly performances, cultural storytelling, and exciting exhibitions.

A headlining collaboration with Crown Ruler and Research Records will pair Alfi Antico & Go Dugong with Khaled Kurbeh and RAFET at Brunswick Ballroom. Rita Bass will also headline a multi-sensory journey ‘Eternity is a Terrible Thought’, presented by Dreamache.

BMF’s international mission continues with headliners including iconic Japanese hip-hop beatmaster DJ Krush, the Xylourides siblings straight out of Crete, French disco icon François K, and Ganavya also on board – replete with spiritual jazz and Indian devotional traditions.

Horns of Leroy’s big brass bonanza will wobble the very foundations of Brunswick Ballroom, while the suburb’s reliable live music locales Howler, The Retreat, Jazzlab, The Bergy, Bar Spontana, Co Conspirators, and more, will offer up something a little bit special for Brunswick’s very big week.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brunswick Music Festival (@brunswickmusicfest)

Gilpin Park will come alive on Sunday, March 8th with a huge concert closing the festival, featuring Fred Leone X Radio For Ghosts, Allysha Joy, Cool Out Sun, Jace Clayton, and Pirritu from 2pm-8pm.

Produced by Merri-bek City Council and carefully curated by local legend MzRizk, Brunswick Music Festival will also reintroduce the ‘Neighbourhood Noise’ program, celebrating arts in the community.

Counihan Gallery, Brunswick Library, Next Wave, Balam Balam Place, and Blak Dot Gallery will activate spaces with live performances, activities and interactive installations – from punk energy at the Library to music and image in conversation at Counihan Gallery. Next Wave will present an installation by multidisciplinary artist Leon Rodgers, bringing playful audiovisual territory to the Mechanics Institute.

2026 ignites new partnerships for BMF, including a pop-up exhibition at music store Found Sound, the return of the weird and wonderful That Paper Joint collaboration, and intimate artistic experiences at correspondences studio.

Merri-bek City Council Mayor Nat Abboud said the Brunswick Music Festival is a powerful celebration of the creativity, diversity and community spirit that defines Merri-bek.

“For nearly four decades, the festival has championed local venues, artists and cultural expression, while welcoming extraordinary national and international talent to our streets, parks and neighbourhood spaces,” she said.

“Council is proud to present a festival that brings people together through music, shared experiences and a deep connection to place – having the festival curated by local legend Mz Rizk is something I’m personally really excited about.”

For ticket and event details, see here.