Cherokee Indigenous American country star Bryan Martin is returning to Australia for his first-ever headline tour this year.

After turning heads at CMC Rocks in 2024, Martin is stepping into the spotlight on his own terms. The Australian tour will kick off in Brisbane on April 14th, before making its way to Sydney on April 15th, and Melbourne on April 16th.

Martin has surged to global recognition with more than 1.4 billion Spotify streams and career-defining moments like “We Ride”, the Platinum-certified hit that climbed to No. 3 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and dominated country radio.

He blends outlaw edge with the soul of classic storytelling, carving songs from the hard roads he’s walked. His raw honesty, poetic grit, and emotional punch have earned him a devoted audience and a nomination for MusicRow’s 2024 Breakthrough Artist-Writer of the Year.

With his latest album Years In the Making and the brand-new single “Tug O’ War”, Martin is operating the height of his powers and Australia is about to witness it firsthand.

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm (local) on Friday, February 20th. A presale will run from 12pm (local) on Thursday, February 19th – sign up here.

“When I came to Australia for the first time a couple years ago for CMC Rocks, I was blown away by the fans and the 45,000 in attendance singing my songs back to me,” Martin said.

“Ever since then I’ve been looking forward to getting back. I’m excited to return for my first ever headline shows in Australia and see all the fans again.”

Martin has shared stages with heavyweights like Jason Aldean, and lit up stadiums alongside Morgan Wallen on the blockbuster ‘One Night At A Time Tour’. In 2025, he made his long-awaited debut at Stagecoach, further cementing his rise as one of country music’s most compelling new voices.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

BRYAN MARTIN AUSTRALIA 2026

Tuesday, April 14th

Brightside Outdoors, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, April 15th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Thursday, April 16th

The Espy, Gershwin Room, Melbourne VIC