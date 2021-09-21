Returning to the UN General Assembly, BTS performed their hit single ‘Permission To Dance’ and advocated for climate action and vaccines.

If you didn’t think BTS were a big deal (which is unbelievable in itself), maybe their third time speaking at the UN General Assembly will change your mind. K-pop’s biggest act attended the 76th UN General Assembly earlier this week, carrying on what is becoming an inspiring annual tradition.

This time, the group celebrated the ‘Welcome!’ generation of COVID (more on that in a minute) by performing their hit track ‘Permission To Dance’ on the premises.

The group took to the stage to share their thoughts on another year gone by, saying that they “needed time to mourn for the things that we lost to COVID-19, and time to discover how precious the moments that we took for granted were.”

Connecting their personal mourning to the countdown to curb emissions on Earth, J-Hope advocated for better climate solutions: “We just spoke about mourning, but it’s hard to even think mourning for the Earth. Everyone agrees that climate change is an important problem, but it’s not easy to talk about what the best solution might be.”

“I hope we don’t consider the future as nothing but darkness. We have people who are concerned for the world and are searching for the answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us, so I hope we don’t just talk about it like the ending is already written.” V added.

Referring to the past two years of the pandemic, the group said that they would much prefer for this generation to be termed as the ‘Welcome!’ generation, instead of the ‘COVID lost generation,’ on account of them carving out spaces online.

“Instead of being afraid of change, this generation says ‘welcome’ as they walk forward into the future.” Jin said, followed by RM: “If we continue to believe in possibility and hope, we will not lose our way but discover new ones.”

While wrapping up their speech, the group also advocated for vaccines, because hey, it’s the right thing to do!

After Jin revealed that the seven of them had, in fact, been vaccinated, RM added that ‘each choice is the beginning of change’: “It was the ticket for meeting our fans and being able to stand here today. Just like we said today, we too are doing the things that we’re able to do right now.”

Check out BTS performing ‘Permission To Dance’ at the UN General Assembly: