Brisbane indie rock band Bugs have announced a special fundraiser concert in support of their bassist, Jordan Brunoli, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

The event will take place on October 4th at The Tivoli in Brisbane and is being organised with help from Grain Magazine and Sunroom. The lineup features a host of the band’s friends and collaborators, including DZ Deathrays (DJ set), Beddy Rays, Dear Seattle, The Buoys (solo), Sly Withers (acoustic), and more.

“Thanks to a bunch of incredibly selfless acts from generous, loving people, we are putting on a fundraising show,” the band wrote on social media. “So grab a ticket if you want to support us and be part of something special.”

Tickets are sale on here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌈 BUGS 🌈 (@bugsbandau)

Earlier this month, Bugs shared that Brunoli had begun his first round of chemotherapy, thanking fans for their “overwhelming amount of love and support” as the fundraiser edges close to its goal.

On Sunday (29 June), Bugs shared the news on social media, revealing that Brunoli has been diagnosed with incurable stage four colorectal cancer. He is just 29 years old.

“Our best friend and bass player Jordan Brunoli has been diagnosed with incurable stage four colorectal cancer. The cancer has aggressively spread to his entire liver and lymph nodes, leaving Jordan unable to work for the foreseeable future.

“Two weeks ago, he underwent major surgery; removing tumours from his bowel and lymph nodes, resulting in the installation of a stoma. Whilst he is back at home for the moment after being discharged from hospital, the prospect of chemotherapy and future surgeries have been flagged by doctors,” the band wrote.

“Considering the ongoing costs that specialist appointments, medical treatments, medicines and quality of life assistance have the potential to amount to — we are asking for financial help to support him and his partner through this period.

“He has been incredibly strong through this process and is determined to fight. He begins chemotherapy in ten days and is spending his time regaining weight and recovering.”

This diagnosis came as a complete shock after months of symptoms that were repeatedly dismissed by emergency departments and GPs. Only after persistent pain was Jordan finally sent for scans that revealed the cancer’s advanced stage.

The band has urged the community to rally behind Jordan.

“He is an incredible son, loving partner and lifelong friend to many. He has always been a dedicated and hardworking civil leading hand at Ventia, taking pride in his role and the people he worked with every day.

“If we had a dollar for every smile he has put on our fans’ faces, we’d be well past our target already. We’re hopeful those who have supported our music can dig deep to help. Any amount is greatly appreciated.

“Let’s get this big bug boy feeling good so we can see him tearing it up on stage again ASAP.”

Bugs will continue to keep fans updated on the progress of the fundraising campaign. To contribute or share the fundraiser, visit the GoFundMe here.