Burna Boy has announced an Australian leg of his global album tour, bringing his explosive live performances to four major cities across the country this October.

The GRAMMY Award-winning Nigerian superstar will showcase his recently released eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, with shows at some of Australia’s most prestigious venues. The tour marks another milestone in Burna Boy’s meteoric rise as one of music’s most significant global ambassadors for African music.

Known for his electrifying stage presence and genre-blending sound, Burna Boy has established himself as a true musical phenomenon. His impressive career accomplishments include 11 GRAMMY nominations, four BET Awards for Best International Act (becoming the first African artist to win this honour three consecutive times), and a 2023 Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Artist.

The artist has consistently broken barriers throughout his career, becoming the first African artist to have two albums surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. His latest achievement will see him become the first Nigerian artist to headline the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado during the North American leg of his global tour.

Released on July 11th via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic, No Sign of Weakness continues to showcase Burna Boy’s distinctive fusion of Afrobeats, pop, R&B, hip-hop, and reggae. The album features the collaboration “TaTaTa” with Travis Scott, the reggae-influenced “Sweet Love”, the anthemic “Update”, and fan-favourite “Bundle by Bundle”.

The Australian tour dates will commence at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 16th, followed by performances at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, and concluding at Perth’s RAC Arena on October 24th (see full dates below).

Tickets for the Australian shows go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 24th at 12pm local time via Ticketek and TEG, with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, July 22nd at 9am local time.

Burna Boy 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via teglive.com.au

Thursday, October 16th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, October 18th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, October 20th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, October 24th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA