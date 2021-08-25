Busta Rhymes has raised eyebrows after an anti-mask tirade resurfaced on social media, in which he during which he blasted “little weird-ass government policies.”

The ‘Break Ya Neck’ rapper went on a rant about mask mandates in June during a break from his set as the surprise headliner at the Seoul Taco’s 10th-anniversary block party in Missouri.

“This is my second show in front of human life in the last 15 fucking months, COVID can suck a dick,” the 49-year-old told the crowd.

“All these little weird-ass government policies and mandates, suck a dick. They’re trying to take our civil liberties away. It feels good to be back outside, we outside for real!”

“It’s called a God-given right for freedom, right?” he continued. “No human being is supposed to tell you you can’t even breathe freely. Fuck your mask! Some of y’all might feel differently but fuck your mask! You can’t eat food with a fucking mask on. You can’t even see each other smile with a mask on.”

Busta also complained that it was harder to hit on women while wearing a mask.

“All of that energy gets blocked when your mask is on,” he told the crowd. “Energy is important and we are all conductors of good energy.”

It’s not the first time Busta has spoken of his disdain for the government. In a previous interview with NME, he said, “This is one of the most unfortunate times in the history of the existence of this planet.

“It feels like our intelligence is being insulted significantly and there’s no accountability for the suffering we have to encounter as a result. There feels like there’s a blatant inconsistency in truth for us to be able to protect our well-being in the right way,” he said.

Busta added: “We’re getting caught up in the overwhelming abundances of propaganda that’s keeping us distracted from realising that there’s some truth we need to start working towards and getting to the bottom of.”

Check out Busta Rhymes’ anti-mask rant below: