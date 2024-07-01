Busted are coming to Australia to perform for the first time.

The iconic British pop-punk band will bring their live show to our shores this October and November.

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, October 30th at Melbourne’s Forum, moves to Eatons Hill Hotel Ballroom in Brisbane on Friday, November 1st, and wraps up at The Roundhouse in Sydney on Sunday, November 3rd.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale on Tuesday, July 9th at 11am local time, with a fan pre-sale on Thursday, July 4th. Tickets are available from the band’s official website busted.com and teglive.com.au.

Joining Busted on tour will be Australian alternative group Between You & Me, who will bring their pop-punk sound to the stage.

Busted are excited about their first Australian shows: “Finally…. Can’t believe Busted have never actually played in Australia. We are so excited to get over to the east coast this Oct/Nov. It’s gonna be mega! Let’s jump around and lose our minds!!! Busted are fully back!”

Formed in Essex in 2000, Busted broke onto the scene with their debut single “What I Go to School For,” which peaked at #3 on the UK charts.

Since then they’ve had four UK #1 singles, won two BRIT awards, and sold over 5 million records worldwide with their four studio albums.

Their catalogue includes hits like “Crashed The Wedding”, “Thunderbirds Are Go”, “You Said No”, “Year 3000”, “Air Hostess”, and “Sleeping With The Light On”.

The band reunited last year to celebrate 20 years of Busted, releasing their Greatest Hits 2.0 album, which became the UK’s #1 album in September. The album featured 15 guest artists, including Simple Plan, All Time Low, and HANSON, and debuted a new track, “Good One”.

In January 2024, the band released a live and extended version of the Greatest Hits 2.0 album, which featured a new track, “One Of These Days”.

Busted 2024 Australian Tour

With special guests Between You & Me

Tickets available via busted.com and teglive.com.au

TEG Live pre-sale: Thursday 4th July, 9am (local)

Ticketek and venue pre-sale: Friday, July 5th at 9am (local)

General tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 9th at 11am (local)

Wednesday 30th October

Melbourne, The Forum

Friday 1st November

Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel Grand Ballroom

Sunday 3rd November

Sydney, Roundhouse