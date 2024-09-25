Tyla has withdrawn from this year’s Listen Out lineup just two days before its opening in Melbourne.

The South African singer-songwriter was about to make her Australian debut at the touring hip-hop and EDM festival.

The bad news came from the “devastated” Listen Out’s Instagram account:

“It saddens us to let you know that Tyla will no longer be able to perform over the next few weeks, affecting her performances at Listen Out festival.”

Tyla has cancelled world tour dates before in March due to a back injury. She shared how “frustrating” the healing process has been at times with People this week.

Her artist name is now nowhere to be found now on the lineup page, but she thanked Australian fans for their understanding.

“Tyla is working hard to connect with as many of her fans globally as possible. These are hard decisions to make, and she really appreciates all the support from her Australian Tygers,” her management shared on Listen Out’s social media.

The South African singer-songwriter was originally signed up for the festival that runs from September 27th to October 6th across Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

American rapper Flo Milli similarly pulled out of Listen Out 2024 last week (September 19th).

Australian fans might have to wait to hear Tyla’s songs, such as the successful 2023 track “Water”.

Listen Out 2024 opens this weekend at Melbourne’s Caribbean Gardens, before treating hip hop or electronic music lovers in Perth’s HBF Arena, Brisbane’s own Showgrounds and Sydney’s Centennial Park.

Remaining tickets for the music event can be found here.

According to a press release, Listen Out “will stay true to its genre-focused lineup of international and local hip hop and electronic artists,” and the lineup features some seriously big names from across those genres, despite Tyla dropping out.

Global rap stars 21 Savage and Skepta are coming to Listen Out 2024, as are electronic favourites like The Blessed Madonna and Sub Focus.