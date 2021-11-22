Queenscliff’s new music festival BY THE PIER has unveiled the lineup for the inaugural 2022 edition of the festival.
BY THE PIER will descend on the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria across the last weekend of March, for three sexy days of live music, gourmet food trucks, bars, DJs and glorious sun and sand.
The festival will see performances from some of the most beloved acts in Australian music, including the likes of Vera Blue, Client Liaison, San Cisco, Julia Stone, Briggs, Electric Fields, Jarryd James, Harvey Sutherland, Thandi Phoenix, Kim Churchill , Pierce Brothers, Sam Teskey, Didirri, Southern River Band,Telenova, Mama Kin Spender, Ryan Downey, Maple Glider, Bones & Jones, Cry Baby, Isabella Khalife, Hassall and more.
“We’re super excited to see the return of music festivals and to be able to present such a stellar line up of Aussie artists for our inaugural event. We can’t wait to party in Queenscliff with you in March,” says festival director Andrew Orvis.
Single-day tickets will be available from $79, whilst Weekend tickets will set you back $199. Find all the relevant information below.
BY THE PIER 2022
March 25-27 2022
Friday March 25
San Cisco
Electric Fields
Pierce Brothers
Sam Teskey
Bones & Jones
Cry Baby
Saturday March 26
Client Liaison
Julia Stone
Briggs
Harvey Sutherland
Southern River Band
Telenova
Mama Kin Spender
Ryan Downey
Hassall
Sunday March 27
Vera Blue
Jarryd James
Thandi Phoenix
Kim Churchill
Didirri
Maple Glider
Isabella Khalife