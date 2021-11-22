Queenscliff’s new music festival BY THE PIER has unveiled the lineup for the inaugural 2022 edition of the festival.

BY THE PIER will descend on the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria across the last weekend of March, for three sexy days of live music, gourmet food trucks, bars, DJs and glorious sun and sand.

The festival will see performances from some of the most beloved acts in Australian music, including the likes of Vera Blue, Client Liaison, San Cisco, Julia Stone, Briggs, Electric Fields, Jarryd James, Harvey Sutherland, Thandi Phoenix, Kim Churchill , Pierce Brothers, Sam Teskey, Didirri, Southern River Band,Telenova, Mama Kin Spender, Ryan Downey, Maple Glider, Bones & Jones, Cry Baby, Isabella Khalife, Hassall and more.

“We’re super excited to see the return of music festivals and to be able to present such a stellar line up of Aussie artists for our inaugural event. We can’t wait to party in Queenscliff with you in March,” says festival director Andrew Orvis.

Single-day tickets will be available from $79, whilst Weekend tickets will set you back $199. Find all the relevant information below.

BY THE PIER 2022

March 25-27 2022

Subscriber Pre-Sale Thursday November 25th @ 12pm sign up HERE

General Public On Sale Friday November 26th @ 12pm tix HERE

Friday March 25

San Cisco

Electric Fields

Pierce Brothers

Sam Teskey

Bones & Jones

Cry Baby

Saturday March 26

Client Liaison

Julia Stone

Briggs

Harvey Sutherland

Southern River Band

Telenova

Mama Kin Spender

Ryan Downey

Hassall

Sunday March 27

Vera Blue

Jarryd James

Thandi Phoenix

Kim Churchill

Didirri

Maple Glider

Isabella Khalife