It was always going to be a tremendously difficult task standing out from the crowded field at this year’s edition of Vivid Sydney – 2022 saw the festival announce its biggest lineup to date- but the name Cakes da Killa still managed to jump out.

A true idiosyncratic performer, the rapper, otherwise known as Rashard Bradshaw, was one of the artists highlighted as being part of the “Queer rap” movement that came out of New York City in the 2010s, alongside names like Mykkie Blanco and Le1f.

As they are want to do, music publications intensely covered the emerging scene, even though its title was reductive, but it’s a testament to Cakes’ enduring talent that he’s almost akin to a veteran performer now. Where other rappers from the time may have faltered, he’s only gone from strength to strength, bringing a unique flavour to hip hop.

An aggressive rapper discussing the black and gay experience in modern America, Cakes’ socially-conscious lyrics are held together with an intoxicating flair for the hedonistic sound of clubs, with his love of nightlife clearly evident in his sound.

This is just another way of saying that the rapper’s Vivid Sydney show is set to go off this week. Catch Cakes at the Oxford Art Factory on Friday, June 17th, with tickets still available at the official Vivid Sydney website.

As he prepared to return to Australia, we caught up with Cakes to discuss his upcoming performance.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

When was the last time you were in Australia? 2018?

After diving through my IG archive I have discovered yes, that’s the last time I was in Australia.

What are your memories of playing here?

Nothing specifically jumps out to me, but I always have a really good time regardless of where I am. I feel a strong sense of camaraderie within the queer community in Australia which is great. But actually now that I think about it I have memories of being scared of the birds. A lot of them look prehistoric!

Do you plan to explore Sydney and the rest of Australia when you’re not performing?

Because of COVID-19 exploring will be limited but I’m always down for a good time.

Do you know much about the Australian hip hop scene? It’s been having a strong moment

recently.

I don’t know anything about it but hopefully I’ll discover some artists when I’m there.

How does it feel to be able to tour around the world after these last few suffocating pandemic

years?

It feels great! I love being able to pay my bills doing what I love to do. Performing and interacting with a live crowd is a feeling I can’t explain, and I can’t wait to share that moment with the fans in Australia again.

Were you happy with the reaction to Killa Essentials? Have you been working on a followup?

Killa Essentials is a collection of older material I decided to finally put on streaming services so I don’t consider it a proper release. I was happy to see new fans react to my older material and also to see old fans reminisce on when they first heard tracks like ‘High Tides’ or ‘Snow Bunnies’.

The list of your collaborations is impressive. I know it’s probably too difficult a task, but do you have a favourite artist that you’ve worked with over the years?

All my collaborations are special to me because I‘m particular about who I work with. However, I was very honored to be able to work with Sam Sparro on a track called ‘Spinnin’ on Muvaland Vol. 2 which was a complete dream. Also working with Nomi Ruiz on the track ‘ICU’ was a gamechanger.

Coming through as you did a decade ago in the so-called wave of queer hip hop artists, is it gratifying to see a queer Black performer like Lil Nas X be currently achieving such mainstream success?

Of course! It takes a group effort to really knock down doors in this industry and to see how the landscape of music has changed with the help of social media is insane. I’m happy to have played my part.

How has New York City’s hip hop scene been since the pandemic?

I have no idea. I think Drill is the thing now.

Where did the Cakes da Killa moniker come from initially? And how much difference is there between Cakes da Killa and Rashard?

The moniker came from me having a big butt and my rap style. There is no difference aside from the checks are written out to Rashard. When I first started working a promoter made a check out to Cakes Da Killa and I learned that a bank would never cash that.

Calling you a hip hop artist seems so reductive – there’s so much dance, soul, and electronic elements in your sound. Are you happy to be seeing ‘genre’ becoming more and more a thing of the past in music?

Yes and no. I do feel that artists should not be put in boxes they can’t leave, but I also feel like every genre, sound or vibe is not for everyone. Music has history and it should be respected and not exploited.

What artists and genres influenced you the most while growing up? Was it a great, big mixture?

Yeah, it was a big mixture. I am a product of so much and a true nightlife addict.

For anyone unfamiliar with your music before coming to VIVID Sydney, what should they expect from a Cakes da Killa set?

A great fucking time!

Being such a charismatic performer, do you see yourself as more of a live artist than a recording artist?

Honestly, I feel like I excel at both. Recording is one experience and performing is a whole other animal.

You’ve been doing this for over a decade now – you’re basically a veteran! What does the next decade hold for Cakes da Killa’s music?

My sophomore album that I’ve been sitting on for the last three years will officially be out this fall and I can’t wait.