Calum Hood has taken the first step on his solo music career after more than 14 years with Australian pop-rock sensation 5 Seconds of Summer.

“Don’t Forget You Love Me” sees Hood delve into heartbreak and self-reflection in a track filled with pop, rock and electronic influences that swells into a massive crescendo sure to get fans singing along.

The release is accompanied by a music video, directed by Andy DeLuca, which sees Hood in a claustrophobic room that falls apart while the song continues to build (watch above).

“Don’t Forget You Love Me” is the first taste of Hood’s debut solo album, ORDER chaos ORDER, announced today, which was crafted alongside Day Wave’s Jackson Phillips, David Burris and English production team TMS. The record is set for release on June 13th.

“This album was made in a tumble dryer of knowing and not knowing. I started out with a vision – order – but quickly became overwhelmed by the process – chaos. Eventually, I learned to embrace both, and that balance became the heart of the record,” Hood shares.

“There are things I’ve never been able to sing about in the band – my upbringing, my family, the places life has taken me. This album is about laying those things to rest and allowing listeners to connect in their own way,” said Hood.

Hood is, of course, far from the first 5SOS member to go it alone.

The band’s drummer, Ashton Irwin, dropped his second solo album, BLOOD ON THE DRUMS, last year. Irwin talked about his solo work in a special conversation with INXS member Andrew Farriss as part of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Musicians on Musicians issue.

Also from last year, Luke Hemmings released a new solo EP, boy, which he discussed in detail in a Rolling Stone AU/NZ interview.

Calum Hood’s “Don’t Forget You Love Me” is out now. ORDER chaos ORDER is out June 13th.