Camila Cabello might have just accidentally-on-purpose confirmed that she’s planning an Australian tour, and if you’re a fan, it’s time to start saving that cash money.

While serving looks at the BAFTAs in London, the “Havana” hitmaker dropped a major hint in an interview with 9Honey, casually teasing that Australian tour dates are in the pipeline. After chatting about how unprepared she was for the cold UK weather, Cabello let slip that she’s gearing up for her first tour in years, hitting up Europe for a mix of festivals and headline shows.

“I’m actually going on tour this summer, for the first time in a very long time, so I’m gonna be on tour all over Europe,” she shared. “I’ll be playing some festivals, but a lot of headline shows. I’m gonna be in London July 8th, so I’m excited about that.”

And then came the kicker: “There are some dates coming up in Australia, so stay tuned.”

That’s right. Camila Cabello. Australia. Soon.

This would mark Cabello’s first time touring here since literally never. Yep, she’s done festival appearances and opened for Taylor Swift on the Reputation tour in 2018, but she’s never actually headlined her own Aussie shows. If that changes in 2025, it’ll be in support of C, XOXO, her fourth studio album, which dropped last June. The record saw her team up with heavy hitters like Drake, Playboi Carti, and Lil Nas X, leaning hard into hyperpop-inspired beats and club-ready bangers.

Right now, she’s only announced a handful of European dates, with shows locked in across Spain, France, Finland, and Poland. But with Cabello teasing something for Australia, it’s only a matter of time before the official announcement drops.

If her previous live performances are anything to go by, expect a high-energy, pop spectacle with slick choreography, massive vocals, and a setlist packed with everything from her Fifth Harmony era to solo smashes like “Never Be the Same”, “Señorita”, and “Don’t Go Yet”.

The full details are apparently set to drop tomorrow, so brace yourself for the inevitable ticket chaos. Cabello fans, this is not a drill.