Camp Cope’s Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich is set to release a new book spotlighting the women and gender-diverse artists who have reshaped the Australian music industry on their own terms.

Titled It’s Not For You, the book goes beyond the music, offering a peek behind the curtain, as well as personal reflection, catharsis, camaraderie and inspiration for anyone who’s ever been told they were too much or not enough.

It features interviews with Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers, Angie McMahon, Anna Laverty, Anna Lunoe, BARKAA, Camp Cope, Courtney Barnett, Elly-May Barnes, Fanny Lumsden, Julia Jacklin, Kira Puru, Marcia Hines, RIAH, Romy Vager, Sampa the Great, Sarah Blasko, Sosefina Fuamoli, and Vika and Linda Bull.

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It continues the work Camp Cope have done since their very first show in 2016 in changing the Australian music scene.

From their It Takes One campaign to end sexual harassment at gigs to their track “The Opener”, which became an anthem for fearlessly calling out the sexism that permeates the industry, Hellmrich brings that same passion to conversations with fellow artists who represent the firsts and the future of Australian music.

It’s Not For You will be released on August 11th, 2026.