Days after his star-studded emotional funeral, Cardi B has spoken out following the death of rapper, Takeoff, who was part of the rap trio Migos alongside her husband, Offset.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, died after being shot during a game of dice at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. He was just 28.

Following his farewell at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, Cardi B posted a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper on social media, in which she revealed she was “heartbroken”.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” she began. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

“The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” Cardi continued.

“I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.

“I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽. ”

Cardi went on to say, “As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥.

“It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it.

“I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after,” she concluded.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.