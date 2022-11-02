The official cause of death of late rapper Takeoff has been revealed by the medial examiner’s office.

As per Page Six, who obtained records by the Harrison County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the late Migos rapper died of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm.” According to the report, the cause of death was declared a homicide.

The place of death was noted as “outside business Houston, TX, which has been widely reported to refer to 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Takeofff’s own record label, Quality Control Music, expanded further on his death in a statement. “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement read. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

The hip hop world was rocked by the death of Takeoff on Tuesday morning at the age of 28. The late rapper had been attending a dice game at the aforementioned bowling alley when an altercation occurred and shots were fired.

At the time of writing, Takeoff’s killer remains at large, with police appealing for the public’s help.

After news of Takeoff’s death spread across social media, many notable hip hop figures paid tribute to the late rapper.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It goes without saying that I’m broken hearted and confused this morning,” wrote Chance the Rapper on Twitter. “But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth.”

“Today I lost more than a brother. My twin my best friend everything, I don’t wanna believe it I can’t,” Rich the Kid said on Instagram.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.