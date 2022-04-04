Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after going on a rant – what in the world happened?

Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after going on a Twitter rant. While Cardi has always been quick to call out her fans for entitled behaviour, it seems their reaction to her absence at the Grammys was the last straw.

For those out of the loop, Cardi has been nominated for an award in the ‘Best Rap Performance’ category for her viral hit ‘Up’. The rapper, however, decided to skip the ceremony, which ruffled some feathers.

When fans decided to attack her children for her absence, however, she did not take kindly to it. In a series of tweets, Cardi called out her fanbase for their behaviour. “Y’all sooo fuvkin dumb I really don’t like y’all… SUCK MY DICK.” she wrote.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base .You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the fuck ? When the fuck I hinted I was going ?just fuvkin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.” she said.

When another fan tweeted saying they wished she would lose the Grammy, Cardi responded: “You don’t even go here.”

Shortly after deactivating her Twitter, the rapper went live on Instagram to say that she had never ‘hinted’ to her fans she was attending the award show.

“Why would I show up with one nomination? And I lost it anyways, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose and award, and me just be there smiling like, ‘That’s great, that’s great.’” she said.

“Come on now. I don’t like that shit. And then it’s like, ‘Oh but you was giving out hints…’ What in my Insta story gave you hints that I was gonna go into the Grammys? Oh my tweet, ‘I like men that like fashion,’ what the fuck does that have to do with the Grammys? Red hair and tattoos, what the fuck does that have to do with me saying I’m going to the Grammys?” she said.

