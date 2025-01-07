Dan Snaith, aka Caribou, has announced free four-hour DJ sets in Melbourne, Torquay, Sydney, and Byron Bay this weekend.

“You don’t need to sign up. Just show up,” says Snaith. “I’m playing long sets because I’ve got so much music I want to play for you.”

The pop-up DJ sets kick off on Thursday, January 9, at Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC, with Eddie Example (8 pm–1 am), followed by Fed Square, Melbourne, VIC, on Friday, January 10 (7 pm–11 pm). On Saturday, January 11, Snaith will play Manning Open-Air, Sydney Uni, NSW, alongside Harry Hayes (6 pm–midnight), before wrapping up on Sunday, January 12, at Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW, with Bradley Zero and DJ Moxies.

Currently wrapping up his Australian tour, Snaith kicked things off with a set at Lost Paradise, followed by headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide. The tour wraps tonight (Jan 7) with his first WA performance since 2015 at Fremantle Arts Centre.

The tour supports Caribou’s latest album, Honey, released on October 4. The record bridges Snaith’s two musical personas—Caribou and Daphni—delivering a mix of dancefloor bangers and uplifting tracks that showcase his innovative style. Described by CLASH as a “stellar addition to the discography,” Honey has earned praise from Pitchfork, The Guardian, Stereogum, and more.

Caribou has performed at festivals like Coachella, Glastonbury, and Primavera Sound, alongside iconic venues like Fabric and Panorama Bar, solidifying his place as one of electronic music’s celebrated artists.

CARIBOU (DJ) AUSTRALIAN FREE POP-UPS

Thursday, January 9th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC w/ Eddie Example (8 pm–1 am)

Friday, January 10th

Fed Square, Melbourne, VIC (7 pm–11 pm)

Saturday, January 11th

Manning Open-Air, Sydney Uni, NSW w/ Harry Hayes (6 pm–midnight)

Sunday, January 12th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW w/ Bradley Zero, DJ Moxies & Jono Ma (5 pm–midnight)