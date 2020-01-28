The third single from Caribou’s upcoming fifth album has arrived.

‘New Come Back’ follows last October’s ‘Home’ and December’s ‘You and I’. Suddenly, Dan Snaith’s first album as Caribou in six years, is due out in late February.

“‘Never Come Back’ was the first track from Suddenly that I finished,” Snaith said in a statement. “It came together very quickly and was one of those tracks that is a lot fun to make. As soon as I landed on the main synthesiser chords and the repeated refrain the rest came together very quickly and naturally.”

‘Home’ was built around a sample of the Gloria Barnes song ‘Home’, written by Bobby Dixon. But ‘Never Come Back’ is an entirely original composition that features additional guitar work from Colin Fisher.

Listen: Caribou – Never Come Back

The album credits give special thanks to Nitasha and Kieran, who’re the first to hear Snaith’s productions and “whose feedback has been indispensable in making this album.”

It’s fair to assume Kieran is Kieran Hebden aka Four Tet. Hebden and Snaith have worked together many times over the years, including on Australian co-headline tours, hosting radio programs together and remixing one another’s songs. The credits also reveal that ‘Home’ was arranged by Snaith and Hebden.

Nitasha, we assume, is photographer Nitasha Kapoor who has taken many of Snaith’s promotional pictures in the past.

Snaith’s previous Caribou record was 2014’s Swim. It contained the single ‘Can’t Do Without You’, which placed #55 in that year’s Hottest 100. Snaith released Joli Mai in 2017 under his Daphni alias.

