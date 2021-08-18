People want Jesus to take the wheel already after country singer Carrie Underwood came under fire for liking an anti-masking tweet.

Listen, after spending two years battling the COVID pandemic and its countless variants, it’s pretty much fact that a) vaccines work and b) masks help. Some people didn’t get the memo, however. We certainly didn’t expect Carrie Underwood to potentially be one of them, but here we are.

The country singer is under fire after she liked a tweet by conservative podcaster Matt Walsh, who vehemently opposed masking mandates for school-going children at a Nashville School Board Meeting.

In the video, Walsh can be seen criticizing the school board for asking children to wear masks and “go to school all day every day wearing muzzles like rabid dogs.” He also described schools’ compulsory masking policy as “cruel and indefensible.”

“What if a parent forced his kid to wear a football helmet all day every day for fear of falling coconuts and meteors? If you saw that, you would say he’s abusive.” Walsh says in the video. Wish this article had a content disclaimer for scientific inaccuracies, but what can you do?

While Underwood’s team has yet to make a statement, the tweet is still liked on her profile. Amidst the mounting backlash, Walsh has come to her defense in a statement mocking the critics, saying that the ‘mob’ was coming for her for doing something ‘they didn’t like.’

“Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets. She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgement is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologize.” Walsh said.

As is natural in the Twitter sphere, criticism of Underwood has been catching fire. Most people primarily took issue with the fact that Underwood chose to engage with Walsh, a known and vocal anti-masker.

“It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet. It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID,” said Jeremy Hooper, political consultant at GLAAD.

So, like, who’s going to call Jesus?

