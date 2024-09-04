Catfish and the Bottlemen have canceled their Australian tour due to illness.

The British indie rockers were scheduled to start their tour tonight at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, with additional shows planned in Melbourne, Newcastle, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

A statement sent to ticket holders this morning at 9:30am informs fans that the cancellation is due to “doctor’s orders.”

The band had hoped to continue performing this weekend but had to cancel their show in Dublin on the same advice.

The statement reads: “Catfish and the Bottlemen want to thank the fans for their support. This weekend they were hoping to still be able to perform but on doctor’s orders they were forced to cancel their show in Dublin,” a statement sent to ticket holders reads.

“Due to band illness, the Australian dates this month will also no longer be going ahead. The band were really looking forward to these shows and sincerely apologise to everyone for any inconvenience and disappointment. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

All purchased tickets will be refunded. For any ticket-related inquiries, please contact your original point of purchase. More information is available at secretsounds.com.

Fronted by the enigmatic Van McCann, the band released their debut album, The Balcony, in 2014, which has garnered endless accolades.