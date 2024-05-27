Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced their much-anticipated return to Australia.
The British indie rocker’s tour will kick off on Wednesday, September 4th at Sydney’s Horden Pavilion, followed by shows at Melbourne’s Festival Hall, Newcastle’s Bar on the Hill, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall before finishing up at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Thursday, September 12th.
Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, May 30th at 11am local time for Secret Sounds subscribers. Tickets for all tour dates go on sale on Friday, May 31st at 11am. For complete tour and ticket information, visit secretsounds.com
Fronted by the enigmatic Van McCann, the band released their debut album, The Balcony, in 2014, which has garnered endless accolades.
Wednesday, September 4th
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Friday, September 6th
Festival Hall, Melbourne
Saturday, September 7th
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle
Sunday, September 8th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tuesday, September 10th
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide
Thursday, September 12th
Red Hill Auditorium