Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced their much-anticipated return to Australia.

The British indie rocker’s tour will kick off on Wednesday, September 4th at Sydney’s Horden Pavilion, followed by shows at Melbourne’s Festival Hall, Newcastle’s Bar on the Hill, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall before finishing up at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Thursday, September 12th.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, May 30th at 11am local time for Secret Sounds subscribers. Tickets for all tour dates go on sale on Friday, May 31st at 11am. For complete tour and ticket information, visit secretsounds.com

Fronted by the enigmatic Van McCann, the band released their debut album, The Balcony, in 2014, which has garnered endless accolades.

Since then, Catfish and the Bottlemen have toured extensively worldwide, including several visits to Australia, and have garnered numerous hit songs, steadily expanding their fanbase. Both of their most recent albums, 2016’s The Ride and 2019’s The Balance, reached the top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart. After releasing their latest single, “Showtime”, they’re now gearing up to headline Reading & Leeds Festival for the second time this summer. The single, recorded in LA and echoing the city’s sunny vibes, serves as a preview of Catfish and the Bottlemen’s upcoming fourth studio album, produced by Dave Sardy. Catfish and the Bottlemen 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

Wednesday, September 4th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday, September 6th

Festival Hall, Melbourne

Saturday, September 7th

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Sunday, September 8th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tuesday, September 10th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday, September 12th

Red Hill Auditorium