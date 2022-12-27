Between bushfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, Australian music fans have seen many planned celebrations cancelled in the past three years.

This year saw the return of international touring, stadium shows and festival mosh pits, and whilst some of them were full of mud, 2022 has been steadily building up to arguably the biggest party night of the year: New Year’s Eve.

From capital cities to the regions, there is an abundance of live music events guaranteed to keep revellers partying well into 2023, and Tone Deaf has compiled some of the top picks from every state and territory.

Amplify New Years Eve

Where: Canberra, ACT.

When: December 31st.

Who: VYTAL, BEBN, Bønzër, Lucy Gucy, YXSHI, Eloria, Bare, Milky, KJ47.

Why: Amplify is known as a big party that showcases young DJs and up and coming EDM producers in the capital of Australia.

How: Tickets are still available here.

Beyond The Valley

Where: Hesse, VIC.

When: From December 28th.

Who: Nelly Furtado, Denzel Curry, Kaytranada, Diplo, Dom Dolla, Confidence Man, Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, Vera Blue, Bicep, Tkay Maidza, Yung Lean, Honey Dijon, HAAi, BENEE, Remi Wolf, Aitch and more.

Why: Beyond The Valley is one of the country’s best-loved camping festivals and after a two-year hiatus has relocated from Gippsland to the Barunah Plains in Hesse, Victoria.

How: Camping tickets have sold out, but you can still festival tickets – including single-day passes – here.

Falls Festival

Where: Byron Bay, NSW.

When: From December 31st.

Who: Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, CHVRCHES, Ocean Alley, King Stingray, The Vanns, Spacey Jane, Rico Nasty, DMA’s, Peggy Gou, Jamie xx and more.

Why: This year’s festival will be the first in three years. With three festivals taking place across Melbourne (December 29th – 31st), Byron Bay (December 31st – January 2nd) and Perth (January 7th – 8th), it’s only Byron festival goers that will be able to ring in the new year at Falls.

How: Three-day event and camping tickets can be purchased here.

Field Trip Festival

Where: Adelaide, SA.

When: December 31st.

Who: Will Sparks, Bread Gang, Colin Hennerz, Slice N Dice and more.

Why: Festival legend DJ Will Sparks will headline this outdoor event, which kicks off with locals at 6pm.

How: Final release general admission and premium general admission tickets can be purchased here.

New Years Eve Party

Where: Hobart, TAS.

When: December 31st.

Who: Mallrat, What So Not, Arno Faraji, Lennon Wells and more.

Why: New Years Eve Party is returning this year for the first time since 2020, and with headliners Mallrat and What So Not releasing massive new albums this year, there will be plenty to celebrate.

How: Tickets are still available for purchase here.

NYE Party

Where: Darwin, NT.

When: December 31st.

Who: Stanton Warriors, Krafty Kuts.

Why: UK DJ duo Stanton Warriors and English DJ Krafty Kuts will help Territorians ring in the new year until 6am the following day. What’s better, the VIP Party Starter tickets include a free beverage package between 6pm and 9pm to help get the party started, for under $50.

How: Standard and VIP tickets are available here.

Pleasurehood NYE

Where: Brisbane, QLD.

When: December 31st.

Who: Jackmaster, Tommy Trash and more.

Why: Scottish DJ Jackmaster and Queensland’s own Tommy Trash will lead a stacked local lineup, including Jordan Burns, Little Fritter, Go Freek, Vanessa Testa and Noy as revellers celebrate the new year across two levels of Fortitude Valley’s Prince Consort. Back it up the next day with their Planet of the Breaks party, featuring Stanton Warriors, Krafty Kuts, Kid Kenobi and more.

How: Pleasurehood NYE tickets can be purchased here. NYD’s Planet of the Breaks tickets can be found here.

SNACK New Years Eve

Where: Perth, WA.

When: December 31st.

Who: Darude and more.

Why: Promising a purpose-built “theme park built for your NYE raving pleasure”, SNACK boasts international DJ Darude performing a firework countdown set, as well as a foam party, silent disco, karaoke village, adults-only stage as well as the 40-metre Euro-style main stage.

How: Final release tickets and the silent disco fast pass can be found here.