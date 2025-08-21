Texas singer-songwriter Chance Peña has announced his first Australian headline tour, in addition to his Spilt Milk appearances.

The December tour, titled ‘When I Change My Mind I Don’t Mean It’, follows the release of his new album arriving on Friday, August 29th.

Peña’s 2023 single, “i am not who i was”, has exceeded 400 million streams worldwide.

The tour begins at Prince Bandroom, Melbourne, on Tuesday, December 9th, continues at Liberty Hall, Sydney, on Thursday, December 11th, and concludes at The Triffid, Brisbane, on Monday, December 15th. Peña will also perform at all dates of the Spilt Milk Festival alongside headliners Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, and Schoolboy Q.

Tickets will be available in stages. Mastercard presale for Brisbane and Sydney shows runs from Friday 22 August, 10am (local) to Tuesday, August 26th, 10am (local). Preferred ticket access begins Tuesday, August 26th, 11am (local). The Live Nation pre-sale runs from Monday, August 25th, 10am (local) to Tuesday, August 26th, 10am (local) or until the presale allocation is exhausted. General public tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 26th, 11am (local).

For full tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.

Chance Peña Australia Tour 2025

Presented by Live Nation & Secret Sounds

Mastercard pre-sale: Friday, August 22nd, 10am local – Tuesday, August 26th, 10am local (Brisbane & Sydney only)

Live Nation & Secret Sounds pre-sale: Monday, August 25th, 10am local – Tuesday, August 26th, 10am local

General tickets on sale: Tuesday, August 26th, 11am local

Saturday, December 6th

Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat, VIC – Sold Out

Sunday, December 7th

Spilt Milk Festival, Perth, WA

Tuesday, December 9th

Prince Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, December 11th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, December 13th

Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra, ACT – Sold Out

Sunday, December 14th

Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast, QLD – Sold Out

Monday, December 15th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD