Texas singer-songwriter Chance Peña has announced his first Australian headline tour, in addition to his Spilt Milk appearances.
The December tour, titled ‘When I Change My Mind I Don’t Mean It’, follows the release of his new album arriving on Friday, August 29th.
Peña’s 2023 single, “i am not who i was”, has exceeded 400 million streams worldwide.
The tour begins at Prince Bandroom, Melbourne, on Tuesday, December 9th, continues at Liberty Hall, Sydney, on Thursday, December 11th, and concludes at The Triffid, Brisbane, on Monday, December 15th. Peña will also perform at all dates of the Spilt Milk Festival alongside headliners Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, and Schoolboy Q.
Tickets will be available in stages. Mastercard presale for Brisbane and Sydney shows runs from Friday 22 August, 10am (local) to Tuesday, August 26th, 10am (local). Preferred ticket access begins Tuesday, August 26th, 11am (local). The Live Nation pre-sale runs from Monday, August 25th, 10am (local) to Tuesday, August 26th, 10am (local) or until the presale allocation is exhausted. General public tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 26th, 11am (local).
For full tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
Chance Peña Australia Tour 2025
Presented by Live Nation & Secret Sounds
Mastercard pre-sale: Friday, August 22nd, 10am local – Tuesday, August 26th, 10am local (Brisbane & Sydney only)
Live Nation & Secret Sounds pre-sale: Monday, August 25th, 10am local – Tuesday, August 26th, 10am local
General tickets on sale: Tuesday, August 26th, 11am local
For full tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.
Saturday, December 6th
Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat, VIC – Sold Out
Sunday, December 7th
Spilt Milk Festival, Perth, WA
Tuesday, December 9th
Prince Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday, December 11th
Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, December 13th
Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra, ACT – Sold Out
Sunday, December 14th
Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast, QLD – Sold Out
Monday, December 15th
The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD