Chance the Rapper is at it again as Twitter users see trans porn popping up in his ‘liked Tweets’ section.

Chance the Rapper must have forgotten that likes on Twitter are public (this is a good reminder for all of you “horny on mains” out there that forgot too) as many of his recent likes were allegedly pornographic material. After many, many fans alerted him of this fact, he reportedly quickly unliked the posts.

While the posts in this article exclude any explicit pornographic material, if you want to see for yourself just type in “Chance the Rapper likes” into the Twitter search bar. Or, you can just click on the link that was just provided.

“Don’t check chance the rappers likes”

Don’t check chance the rappers likes — 𝐚-𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 (@wydccalamity) October 20, 2022

“CHANCE THE RAPPER LIKING TRANS PORN ON THE TL IM AMAZED LMAO”

CHANCE THE RAPPER LIKING TRANS PORN ON THE TL IM AMAZED LMAO — SODA 🥤‼️😅😁🥶 (@lNTRUSlVETHOT) October 20, 2022

“NOOOO CHANCE YOUR TWITTER LIKES ARE PUBLIC

NOOOO CHANCE YOUR TWITTER LIKES ARE PUBLIC @chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/bXsHwZabQD — kirа (@kirasworlds) October 20, 2022

“Chance the Rapper when you ask him about his twitter likes”

Chance the Rapper when you ask him about his twitter likes pic.twitter.com/NrdZpYG01a — The CaruShow 🐐 (@BaldMambaSZN) October 20, 2022

Chance the Rapper also recently talked about his image on The Breakfast Club. He compared how he sees and knows himself to the image that others create for him.