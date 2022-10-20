Chance the Rapper is at it again as Twitter users see trans porn popping up in his ‘liked Tweets’ section.
Chance the Rapper must have forgotten that likes on Twitter are public (this is a good reminder for all of you “horny on mains” out there that forgot too) as many of his recent likes were allegedly pornographic material. After many, many fans alerted him of this fact, he reportedly quickly unliked the posts.
While the posts in this article exclude any explicit pornographic material, if you want to see for yourself just type in “Chance the Rapper likes” into the Twitter search bar. Or, you can just click on the link that was just provided.
“Don’t check chance the rappers likes”
“CHANCE THE RAPPER LIKING TRANS PORN ON THE TL IM AMAZED LMAO”
“NOOOO CHANCE YOUR TWITTER LIKES ARE PUBLIC
“Chance the Rapper when you ask him about his twitter likes”
Chance the Rapper also recently talked about his image on The Breakfast Club. He compared how he sees and knows himself to the image that others create for him.
Chance also talked about the reception of his debut album The Big Day and how poorly it was received by Chano fans and newcomers alike. Charlemagne tha God pointed towards a common red herring when it comes to criticism of The Big Day— that people didn’t like it because Chance talked about his love for his wife too much on the record. This is a classic example of pointing toward a complaint that comes from a minority of critics and expanding it to cover the majority.
Chance was quick to dispel this, saying, “I think that was the angle that they took but I don’t think that was the issue.” Chancellor Bennett is a smart person, he knows where the real criticism was coming from and why his album didn’t sell as well as expected. The album certainly had its moments but the general critique of it was that it often felt cluttered and became a slog to listen to, with more producers than any of his other projects combined, many people pointed towards too many cooks in the kitchen.
At the same time, Chance did do a slight backtrack but ultimately seemed to realize that the “loving your wife too much” criticism wasn’t the only thing people were disappointed in when it came to his most recent album. Bennett also spoke extensively on how he sees himself as a person and illustrated why having a strong understanding of one’s self can be important.
You can listen to The Big Day on all major streaming platforms