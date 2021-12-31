Chance the Rapper was given the seemingly impossible task of turning Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ into a country rock song and to everyone’s pleasant surprise, he absolutely crushed it.

In a sneak peak of Jimmy Fallon’s new NBC series That’s My Jam, Chance was tasked with turning Nelly’s 2002 hip hop hit into a country rock song after landing on the “Musical Genre Challenge” task.

Not missing a beat, the rapper swaggered onto the stage, exuding his usual gravitas before he was put to work.

Before even reaching the chorus, Chance the Rapper had the audience eating out of his palm. He got them to sing the chorus along with him, some audience members jumping around and dancing in their seats.

After the country twist, Fallon came up to him, amazed. “Never, never, never in my life, never in my life did I think that was going to work, but it did!”

Fellow players Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Josh Groban and Alessia Cara were also gobsmacked at that performance, congratulating Chance on an extremely successful rendition of a hip hop song that no one was sure he would be able to pull off.

Chance the Rapper’s performance is one of many sneak peeks from That’s My Jam that is generating some attention. Kate Hudson has belted out her version of Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ and Terry Crews has channelled his inner White Chicks to do a rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’.

That’s My Jam will be premiering on January 3 on NBC and will feature Jimmy Fallon combining some of his favourite games and challenges from The Tonight Show including dances, trivia and music challenges. These will all be combined to create one large variety game show.

Check out Chance the Rapper smashing out a country version of ‘Hot in Herre’ by Nelly here: