The lyrics, “You don’t want no problems, want no problems with me,” is literally the mood of Chance the Rapper right now.

As per the Chicago Tribune, Chance the Rapper’s former manager, Pat Corcoran served him with a $2.5 million dollar lawsuit for alleged unpaid expenses.

And now just two months later, Chance (born Chancelor Bennett) has hit back – this time with his own lawsuit.

Chance’s attorneys said in a statement, “Mr. Corcoran has been paid in full under his management services contract with Mr. Bennett. Yet he chose to file a groundless and insulting lawsuit that ignores his own improper self-dealing and incompetence.”

The statement continues, “Mr. Bennett has moved to dismiss the majority of that meritless lawsuit, and filed his own lawsuit to remedy the harm that Mr. Corcoran caused through his breaches of duty. Mr. Bennett trusts the legal system to reveal the truth of the parties’ relationship in due course.”

Corcoran began managing Bennett back in 2013, after reaching an oral agreement that he would manage Chance the Rapper with a rate of 15% of the artist’s net music profits.

The ex-partners have offered up two very conflicting lawsuits, where Corcoran’s sings his own praises as an excellent manager who backed an artist who didn’t take his advice.

On the other hand, Bennett slams his previous manager’s competency in representing him and his career, calling him a “marginally competent business manager” and a “bullying and abrasive self-promoter”.

According to the suit, Bennett says that their agreement turned sour many years later once he found out that his ex-manager had “effectively sabotaged” a huge deal which would have made him the face of the music distributor, UnitedMasters.

He alleges in the suit that Corcoran allegedly traded on his “good name” for his personal benefit, providing examples too.