There’s a video on Chanel Loren’s phone that means a lot to her. A friend sent it, when she caught Chanel’s song playing over the speakers in a retail store. She still hasn’t heard her own music out in public yet, but if her recent trajectory is anything to go by, that’s all about to change.

In the last year, Chanel’s world has only been expanding. She released her EP BETWEEN2WORLDS, hit 1 million streams on her song “Carelessly Doomed”, featured on US rapper Kota the Friend’s album NO RAP ON SUNDAY, and quietly became one of the most exciting new voices in Australia’s R&B scene.

Her songs are full of soft textures, vulnerable lyrics, and the kind of emotional detail that catches you off guard. “My sound is genre-blending alt-R&B and soul,” she tells Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “Each song shows hints of my character.”

Now, she’s part of Mentos’ Fresh Sounds, a Rolling Stone AU/NZ spotlight on emerging artists doing things differently. “I write introspective, coming-of-age music that lives in mini universes I create,” she explains. “Creating music is like an audio journal where I can feel deeply and express my thoughts.”

Those universes are rich, shaped by a life lived between cultures, cities, and sounds. Chanel grew up in London with Caribbean roots, and her early years were surrounded by reggae, dancehall, soca, garage, neo-soul, jazz, and blues influences. Her musical references are just as varied. “Contemporary artists like SZA, Amy Winehouse, Rihanna, Beyonce, Frank Ocean, Kelis, and Erykah Badu have influenced me,” she says.

“I’m also inspired by artists in the 60’s and 70’s, such as Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Minnie Riperton, Roberta Flack, and Deniece Williams. I’ve always gravitated towards jazz, because I learned how to sing with standard musical theatre repertoire.”

Yet, Chanel knows the importance of exploring outside your usual tastes, too. “It can be life changing for new artists who can get discovered and find their fanbase. There’s a lot of new artists and music, so it can seem overwhelming. But [digital service providers] have given the consumer free will to discover artists they actually like.”

Since relocating to Sydney, she’s found inspiration slightly harder to come by. “Navigating the Australian music scene has been difficult because there isn’t much space for R&B and neo-soul in Australia,” she says. “The biggest difference, compared to the UK, is that I found there is more of a community and like-minded creatives overseas. But the music scene is always evolving in both countries.”

Chanel’s writing process is unforced and intuitive — she starts with a chord progression or groove that moves her, then lets the melodies come. “I’m starting to realise that writer’s block is a part of the process. I allow myself to make mistakes and not put pressure on the idea, because that’s what normally causes writer’s block. Whenever I am blocked I start to journal, catch up with friends and listen to music for inspo.”

This fluid, personal approach is a big part of what keeps her excited about creating fresh sounds. “Freshness in music to me means cool, unique and bold,” she says. “The legacy I want to leave is emotional bravery, cultural nuance and genre freedom.”

While she’s still reeling from recent success, new music is coming – and it’s set to build on the momentum already set in motion. “I’ve been quiet while working on new music, and I’m so excited to share it soon! Definitely keep an eye out for upcoming singles.”

