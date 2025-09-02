Changing Tides Festival is making its highly anticipated comeback to Kiama in 2025, bringing an all-star mix of international heavyweights and homegrown heroes.

Set for Kiama Showgrounds on Saturday, November 22nd, the festival is returning after selling out for two years running, cementing itself as a leading South Coast event.

Sam Fender will make his long-awaited return to Australia for the festival, as a stop on his headline tour announced earlier this year. Coming to the South Coast for the very first time, his headline performance promises to be a defining moment of the festival.

Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus will deliver an unmissable, emotionally charged performance with tracks from her new album I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me as she champions herself as a fully realised artist, away from the spotlight of her family.

Joining them are hometown heroes The Rubens and Skeggs, as well as The Rions and MAY-A, who will deliver next-gen Australian brilliance. Rising UK star Holly Humberstone will also bring her intimate sound to Australian shores.

Rounding it out are soul and R&B rising artist Boy Soda, indie pop up-and-comer Chloe Parché, and The Inspired Unemployed boys’ musical foray Retired Gentlemens League. The winner of triple j’s Unearthed competition will also get a slot.

Changing Tides Festival first launched in 2023 by Simon Felice, whose family had owned Crooked River Wines, which is where he first got a taste for running music events. He deliberately chose the South Coast as the festival’s location, having wanted to send a message to other festivals that it is different, and “changing the tides” of usual music festivals.

Presale tickets go live 8am on Wednesday, September 10th, with general public tickets available from 10am the same day via oztix.com.

Changing Tides Festival 2025



Saturday, 22nd November

Kiama Showgrounds, Kiama NSW