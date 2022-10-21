Charlamagne Tha God just confirmed a rumoured Kanye West insecurity about Pete Davidson’s “10-inch p*nis.”
Charlamagne Tha God recently confirmed something he alluded to months ago about Kanye West’s insecurities regarding Pete Davidson’s penis size. Charlamagne, who co-hosts The Breakfast Club, spoke further on the phone call he had with Ye, saying that West was screaming at him about Pete Davidson’s 10-inch penis.
“Charlamagne reveals that Kanye West called him, screaming about Pete Davidson’s 10 inch p*nis
“My wife is out here f*cking a whyte boy with a 10 inch p*nis and you won’t help me!?””
Charlamagne reveals that Kanye West called him, screaming about Pete Davidson’s 10 inch p*nis😳💀
“My wife is out here f*cking a whyte boy with a 10 inch p*nis and you won’t help me!?” pic.twitter.com/H70xzokEhv
— Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) October 21, 2022
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
The Breakfast Club co-host, Charlamagne The God, initially talked about a private phone call he had last November with Ye. This was around when Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were alleged to have started dating. According to Charlamagne, the 44-year-old artist divulged information to him in regards to the real reason Ye is mad at Pete Davidson.
The monologue from The Breakfast Club host alludes to the problem coming from a place of insecurity over Davidson being very well endowed. The way it is phrased takes it one step further— not only is Pete well endowed, but even more so than Kanye West. At the time, Charlamagne was playing the role of gossipmonger on the middle-school playground.
“Speaking of big egos, Kanye West, remember when you called me last November and we were yelling and screaming at each other?” Charlamagne said as Beyoncé‘s “Ego” instrumental played in the background. “You told me what you really mad about, king! You told me what is really bothering you in this situation! This is why it’s hard to take you serious when I see you rant!
“You know I know! You can fool people on social media, you can fool the general public, but you know I know. Let’s just leave it at that for now… Unless, Kanye, you want me to say more? Personally, I’ma just send you some healing energy.”