Charlamagne Tha God just confirmed a rumoured Kanye West insecurity about Pete Davidson’s “10-inch p*nis.”

Charlamagne Tha God recently confirmed something he alluded to months ago about Kanye West’s insecurities regarding Pete Davidson’s penis size. Charlamagne, who co-hosts The Breakfast Club, spoke further on the phone call he had with Ye, saying that West was screaming at him about Pete Davidson’s 10-inch penis.

“Charlamagne reveals that Kanye West called him, screaming about Pete Davidson’s 10 inch p*nis

“My wife is out here f*cking a whyte boy with a 10 inch p*nis and you won’t help me!?””

Charlamagne reveals that Kanye West called him, screaming about Pete Davidson’s 10 inch p*nis😳💀 “My wife is out here f*cking a whyte boy with a 10 inch p*nis and you won’t help me!?” pic.twitter.com/H70xzokEhv — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) October 21, 2022 Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Breakfast Club co-host, Charlamagne The God, initially talked about a private phone call he had last November with Ye. This was around when Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were alleged to have started dating. According to Charlamagne, the 44-year-old artist divulged information to him in regards to the real reason Ye is mad at Pete Davidson.