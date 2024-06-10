Charli XCX has dropped an extended version of her showstopping new album, Brat.

The English experimental pop star’s sixth studio album is being hailed as an album of the year contender, despite only being released last week.

And Charli has now unveiled an extended version.

“Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not – out at midnight,” she wrote on social media today, June 10th.

What a to-the-point album title. You can listen to the extended version of Brat – or Brat 2.0 – below now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx) Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Brat has been earning Charli the strongest reviews of her career to date.

“With Brat, the avant-pop rebel delivers a confessional LP that never loses its energy,” Rolling Stone praised.

In a glowing five-star review, The Guardian wrote that “beyond the sleaze, grinding bass and it-girl in-jokes, the British visionary’s sixth album is a masterpiece that understands how a hard persona can offer protection.”

Pitchfork , meanwhile, wrote that “Charli XCX transcends all narratives and delivers a hit. Brat is imperious and cool, nuanced and vulnerable, and one of the best pop albums of the year.” Pitchfork also gave the album the title of Best New Music.

Brat also has another big fan in Lorde. The New Zealand singer-songwriter quashed any notions of there being a rift between her and Charli last week.

Lorde shared a message of support to her fellow musician on Instagram, confirming there were no hard feelings between the pair (as per Rolling Stone).

“The only album I’ve ever presaved is out today… Charli just cooked this one different… So much grit, grace and skin in the game. I speak for all of us when I say it’s an honour to be moved, changed and gagged by her work. There is NO ONE like this bitch,” Lorde wrote in an Instagram Story.