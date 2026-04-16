Charli XCX has teased her next album in a new interview — and she could be going rock.

In her cover story with British Vogue, the English pop superstar revealed a few details about her next album, which has been labelled by the publication as a “rock reinvention.”

“For me, it’s fun to flip the form,” Charli told British Vogue. “We know there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine.”

She added that making another club-banger record, like Brat, would have presented challenges.

“If I’d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad,” she said. “We were doing our version of analogue, which is so silly and funny, but putting it through our lens, and making sure that nothing felt too macho, was important.”

Charli continued: “It made me crave something opposite. Getting back to something more internal is really nice, and really sort of quiet.”

Not much else is known about Charli’s eighth album, but it will be released via Atlantic Records.

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Charli said that the record was produced by longtime confidants A.G. Cook and Finn Keane (Easyfun); she previously wiped her social media so that it’s free of Brat colours. All that remains are a few posts, a link to a new Instagram account, and a charcoal-grey profile picture.

It’s been almost two years since Brat dropped, but Charli has kept busy since then.

She starred in a rockumentary, The Moment, which presented a fictionalised version of the making of her Brat tour. The film also featured the likes of Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, and more stars.

Charli memorably provided the soundtrack to Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, as well as providing music for the psychological pop-star thriller Mother Mary, which stars Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. Erupcja, another new film, also stars Charli as she visits a Polish friend during a volcano eruption.

On the music front, Charli will headline Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco later this year.