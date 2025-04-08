Charlie Collins will mark the release of her new single “Transactional Deal” with a one-off show in Sydney.

The hometown gig is set for Friday, May 9th at Paddington Uniting Church, with tickets available now.

Collins will be joined by her band for a special performance featuring unreleased tracks from her upcoming third studio album, due out later this year via Island Records/Universal Music.

“Transactional Deal” is the first taste of new music since her acclaimed 2022 album Undone, and was recorded at Auckland’s Roundhead Studios with Neil Finn and Steve Schram. Mixing duties were handled by Tom Iansek (Big Scary, #1 Dads).

Honesty has always been central to Collins’ songwriting, stretching back to her 2019 breakout Snowpine.

“I’m not one to shy away from confrontation when it comes to stuff like this,” she says “I want to encourage women in particular to be bold and talk about the uncomfortable, we can also be real and raw with this and say it how it is.”

Raised in Tamworth, the heartland of Australian country music, Collins grew up on a steady diet of Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline. She first made waves alongside her siblings and later as part of Tigertown, touring with Panic! At the Disco, Troye Sivan, and Tove Lo.

She launched her solo career in 2018, developing a genre-blending sound that dodges easy categorisation.

Snowpine scored an ARIA nomination for Best Country Album and took out Best Independent Country Album at the 2020 AIR Awards. Follow-up Undone earned her another ARIA nod, this time for Best Blues & Roots Album.

She’s supported the likes of Orville Peck, Gang of Youths, Sam Fender, and Waxahatchee, and graced stages at Laneway, Splendour in the Grass, CMC Rocks, and more.

On the writing front, Collins has previously collaborated with Xavier Dunn (Jack River, GRAACE), Japanese Wallpaper, Jarryd James, Kasey Chambers, Justin Tranter, and Neil Finn.

Charlie Collins’ “Transactional Deal” is out now via Island Records/Universal Music.

Charlie Collins Sydney Show

Special Guest Seb Szabo

Get tickets

Friday, May 9th

Paddington Uniting Church, Oxford St, Paddington

6pm – 11pm AEST