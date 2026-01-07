Chase Atlantic have announced a feature-length concert film, documenting the final night of their ‘Lost in Heaven’ European tour at London’s O2 Arena.

Via Trafalgar Releasing and Veeps Studios, the feature-length film will showcase the Australian group at their finest, landing in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, February 18th 2026.

Chase Atlantic, comprised of Mitchel Cave (lead singer), Christian Anthony (singer and guitarist), and Clinton Cave (lead guitarist and saxophone) — joined on tour by their friends Jesse Boyle (drummer) and Pat Wilde (bassist and guitarist) — have built their reputation by crafting a seamless fusion of pop, rock, and R&B, allowing them to connect with one of the widest-ranging fan bases in music.

Formed in 2011, they have been known for their distinctive sound that merges sultry vocals with moody beats and introspective lyrics. Their genre-blending style fuses elements of pop, R&B, and alternative music, resulting in emotionally resonant and musically diverse tracks.

Their ‘Lost in Heaven’ tour followed the release of their fourth studio album of the same name, via Fearless Records, in November 2024.

Of the concert film, lead singer Mitchel Cave said: “Reliving one of our biggest shows ever, performing at the O2, with fans across the world is incredible. We wanted everyone, everywhere – not just the people who were there – to be able to feel the energy of that concert.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“We made this film for the fans who have been with us from the start. And we hope a lot of new people join the ride when they see this on the big screen.”

With over 8 billion global streams, Chase Atlantic, in just a few years, have grown their audience from small crowds to numbers filling some of the largest arenas and stadiums in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHASE ATLANTIC (@chaseatlantic)

Directed by Becky Garner (who has worked with the likes of Central Cee, Dua Lipa, and Fred again..), the film showcases the band’s massive global appeal and perfection of their craft. It features career-defining performances of fan favourites including “Friends” and “Swim,” alongside tracks from the recent album.

Displaying the band’s signature sound and innovative vision, including the commitment they invested in seamlessly crafting new songs like “Facedown” and “Remind Me,” the concert film is an essential document of the past, present, and future of Chase Atlantic’s music.

Tickets will go on sale on at 3am (AEDT) on Wednesday, January 15th 2026 via Chase Atlantic’s website – see here for details.