With the Power Up tour kicking off at Melbourne’s MCG tomorrow (November 12th), AC/DC have shared a sneak peek of their production.

The legendary rock band’s Power Up tour of Australia will take them to Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane through November and December, with several new dates having to be added to the tour due to overwhelming demand.

They will hit the stage with special guests Amyl & The Sniffers, alongside a powerhouse local rock act in each city: The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), and Headsend (Brisbane).

Each night promises an electrifying lineup, unleashing a relentless wave of heart-pounding rock from start to finish. Final tickets for all dates have been released this week, ahead of the Melbourne show tomorrow.

Check out the stage build below.

Fans snapped up more than 320,000 tickets for the largest tour on-sale day recorded in Ticketek’s 40-plus year history. That beat the previous biggest concert on-sale day, set by AC/DC’s Black Ice tour of 2009, which went on to sell more than 650,000 tickets in Australia.

AC/DC played their very first show on the 31st December 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s Back In Black LP is the “bestselling album by any band ever” and the “third bestselling album by any artist” with global sales of 50 million and counting.

AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, and the band continues selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

They last toured Australia and New Zealand in 2015, for the domestic leg of their Rock or Bust world tour. On that jaunt, more than 520,000 tickets were sold across 11 coast-to-coast dates, including shows in Auckland and Wellington.

AC/DC 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

With special guests Amyl and the Sniffers (all shows), The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), Headsend (Brisbane)

Wednesday 12 November

Melbourne Cricket Ground

TICKETEK

Sunday, 16 November

Melbourne Cricket Ground

TICKETEK

Friday 21 November

Sydney Accor Stadium

TICKETEK

Tuesday 25 November

Sydney Accor Stadium

TICKETEK

Sunday 30 November

Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final

TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 December

Perth Optus Stadium

TICKETEK

Monday 8 December

Perth Optus Stadium

TICKETEK

Sunday 14 December

Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

TICKETEK

Thursday, 18 December

Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

TICKETEK