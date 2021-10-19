Would you like to watch an unseen clip of Oasis at their legendary Knebworth gig in 1996? Of course you would.

The britpop icons have released a new live video of them performing ‘Some Might Say’ on the second night of their famous Knebworth gigs, as per NME.

The clip comes from the recent documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996, released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of those shows. The documentary features never-before-seen archival content, backstage footage, and additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.

The clip sees Liam and Noel both sporting pretty nifty woollen jumpers as the former belts out ‘Some Might Say’ in his inimitable drawl. The crowd, it’s fair to say, go wild for it, with the footage showing the thousands of fans absolutely heaving and bouncing around Knebworth.

A clip of them performing ‘Champagne Supernova’ from Knebworth was already shared last month. Both live versions of the songs are also now available on streaming services.

They’ll both be included in an upcoming live album, also called Oasis Knebworth 1996, which is scheduled for release on November 19th via Big Brother Recordings. It can be pre-ordered here.

In other Knebworth news, Liam Gallagher recently revealed the exciting news of his return to that legendary site: he’ll perform at Knebworth in June next year to once again celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic shows there back in 1996. He’ll be supported next June by Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family, and Goat Girl.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

And Liam’s decision proved a popular one, with a second show having to be added due to “phenomenal demand.” I wonder if Noel has secretly bought a ticket. It would just make a lot more sense if he’d agree to reunite with his brother and give fans the Oasis return they all crave.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Some Might Say’ (Live at Knebworth 1996) by Oasis: