Turns out that aside from being the dude drumming for Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters skinsman Taylor Hawkins is a pretty bloody talented musician.

The Iggy Pop doppelganger released his third solo album Get The Money at the end of last year, a weird, wacky collection of tunes that sound equal parts Queens Of The Stone Age and Pink Floyd all at once.

With fellow rock prodigies Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction), Gannin Arnold (composer) and Nate Wood (session jazz muso) in tow, Hawkins has been making a serious name for himself outside of the more ‘conventional’ Foo Fighters sound, and his new clip for track Middle Child is just as wild as the music itself.

Depicting Hawkins as a restless father/babysitter giving advice to a little girl whilst simultaneously seeing himself with his bandmates perform on TV in psychedelic landscapes the clip is certainly….something. Check it out below.

Behold – Taylor Hawkins riding a unicorn for Middle Child

Get The Money features a slew of guests including Roger Taylor (Queen), Joe Walsh (The Eagles), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Nancy Wilson (Heart), Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), LeAnn Rimes, and….you guessed it….big daddy Grohl.

“There’s really no one I wouldn’t be interested in. I’d record a fuckin’ song with Kanye West, I don’t give a shit” said Hawkins about his thirst for collaboration.

“I’m super into mixing it up, as far as that’s concerned.”

Check out some more Hawkins AV insanity below.