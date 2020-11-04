Ahead of his Archives Volume 2 box-set release, Neil Young has officially dropped a previously unreleased version of ‘Powderfinger’.

It sucks not being able to claim that you lived and experienced the golden era of music, first-hand.

While we can access the era vicariously on various platforms and with tangible items like records, sometimes there’s nothing like new music, or a re-release.

One of the latest pieces of re-release news comes from legendary rock artist, Neil Young, who in 2020 is continuing to keep on rocking in the free world.

Right now, a previously unreleased version of Neil Young’s ‘Powderfinger’ is available to stream via Young’s, Neil Young Archives website and on streaming platforms.

The ‘Powderfinger’ re-release further ramps up the hype of his upcoming special release, with Young recently announcing the complete track list from his highly-anticipated Archives Volume 2 box-set.

Archives Volume 2 is organised chronologically across 10 discs, starting off with songs Young recorded not long after his release of Harvest in 1972, tracking all the way to his 1976 tour with Crazy Horse.

Among the extreme discography on the box-set, it also comes with 12 never-before released songs, as well as 50 previously unreleased versions of songs.

Archives Volume 2 is expected to be released exclusively through the Neil Young Archives website, with pre-orders kicking off from October 16th.

You can pencil the release date in for Friday, November 20. Right now we’re still waiting on further details, but for now you can catch up on other great Young music news here or listen to the previously unreleased version of ‘Powderfinger’ below.

Watch the official music video for Neil Young’s ‘Powderfinger’