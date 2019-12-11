Before carving out a legacy with Linkin Park, Chester Bennington cut his teeth playing in multiple bands throughout the ’90s. One of those bands, Grey Daze, were planning to reunite before Bennington’s tragic death in 2017.

Though the reunion never came to fruition, Bennington’s widow, Talinda, revealed that the band still have plans to pay tribute to Chester.

“One of Chester’s greatest gifts was music,” she shared. “The only thing he took more pride in was being a father to his children. Given how much he cared, he wanted fans to hear everything he did, and his musical journey started with Grey Daze.”

Talinda detailed that Chester Bennington and his band were in the thick of re-recording their music for an album, and eventually a 20th-anniversary show.

“He was so enthusiastic about doing this, he was eager to play rock music and there were messages in those songs he knew would be meaningful to fans,” she shared.

“When Chester passed away, Grey Daze’s reunion seemed like an afterthought to everyone involved, they were suffering, I was suffering, and there were way too many emotions to work through before we could even think about what would happen to that project.

“Once the clouds lifted a bit, once we could focus on what Chester would want us to do, we looked for a way to continue what Chester was working on, the things he was proud of and wanted to share with his fans. The Grey Daze project is one of the way we can continue to tell Chester’s story and connect with his fans.”

The album is set to be released through Bennington’s 320 Changes Direction label. It is yet to receive an official release date. You can listen to the band’s full album, No Sun Today, below.

Grey Daze – ‘No Sun Today’