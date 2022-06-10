FBG Cash shot and killed this morning in Chicago in a drive-up shooting, he was 31 at the time of his death.

FBG Cash was shot and killed this morning in Chicago. The artist was known for rapping over drill beats and was 31 at the time of his death. Cash was born in South Chicago in the “O Block” and was born Tristan Hamilton. Many popular rappers come from this neighborhood, including Chief Keef, King Von, and ARoy.

#FBGCash was shot and killed this morning in Chicago on 81st prayers up for his family, friends and loved ones”

The post also included a screenshot with details on the alleged murder:

“CHICAGO (WLS) — Two people were shot, one fatally, on the city’s South Side early Friday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 5:32 a.m. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood’s 1600 block of West 81st Street, Chicago police said.”

#FBGCash was shot and killed this morning in Chicago on 81st 🙏🏾🕊 prayers up for his family, friends and loved ones pic.twitter.com/eV4qeI5e8W — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 10, 2022

The second tweet from No Jumper went on to share additional screenshots, the first of which detailed the make and color of the four-door sedan the shooter used to drive to the scene. It also included information on how the act was carried out.

“A man and a woman were inside a vehicle when a black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached, police said. An unknown offender got out and opened fire.”

The second screenshot shares information about the second victim, who was shot in two areas and is currently in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

“The female victim, 29 years old, sustained gunshot wounds to the left arm and upper back, police said. She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the offender got back into the sedan and fled westbound.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.”