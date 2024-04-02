In a jam-packed Gilligan’s in Cairns, Chillinit was in the midst of his regional tour on Sunday night. But, the evening took a turn for the worse for the Sydney rapper, also known as Blake Turnell.

Eyewitnesses reported that the rapper was encouraging attendees to break the rules, leading to a young fan climbing onto the stage, only to be pushed off by the performer’s partner.

The incident has sparked outrage among concertgoers, especially after reports emerged that the young fan suffered head injuries in the fall.

Chillinit promptly ended the show, and emergency services including an ambulance was called to the scene.

According to 7 News Cairns, Chillinit defended his partner’s actions amidst the online criticism, labelling their comments as “garbage” and “slander.”

“Comments like this are garbage, out of pocket and slander to a good woman, no one should rush a stage and the young girl everyone felt for but my wife reacted with instinct, I shut the show down to get her medical attention and physically put her on an ambulance, I then also attended to my wife who was distraught and I am a father, and care for me family and fans… I’l be ignoring your tags and slander, wish you a better attitude in life,” he reportedly said.

“PS. Be transparent, post this on your little tea time fb page and make it clear, no one wants that at shows.. No one should be hurt as show, or rush the stage period. And a man stands by his women even after a mistake, again… I spoke to the girl personally and her brother so maybe focus on your own life…”

Police are involved in the incident, and investigations are ongoing. Anyone with videos of the incident is urged to come forward.

Chillinit is only halfway through his mammoth regional tour, hitting up bars, clubs, and taverns from Torquay to Townsville, Ulladulla to Joondalup. With a total of 27 shows over four months, he’s making his mark across the country (more information here).