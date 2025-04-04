In Partnership with Cholula



Don’t miss this one-off Mexican-inspired rooftop party featuring Client Liaison, Lotte Gallagher and Melbourne’s all-women mariachi band Queen of Hearts.

Mexico’s annual Cinco De Mayo fiesta is hands-down one of the best cultural festivals around the globe. But if you can’t make the trek to Mexico this year, we have the next best thing.



This May, Rolling Stone AU/NZ and Cholula are teaming up to bring Mexico’s heat, beats and flavour with Cinco Sounds—a one-off rooftop fiesta popping up at Yarraville’s Hotel Mexico.





Aussie indie-electro pop duo Client Liaison will headline the gig along with alt-rock triple j Unearthed finalist Lotte Gallagher and Queen of Hearts—Melbourne’s trailblazing all-women mariachi band.



Cinco Sounds will be one of the first events Client Liaison will perform in 2025 after the duo announced a tour hiatus last year to focus on their solo projects—so you can expect a euphoric release of pent-up Client Liaison dynamism.



Lotte Gallagher, on the other hand, is only just getting started. A rising force among Australia’s next generation of alt-rockers, her lyricism and soul evoke the raw honesty of Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and Courtney Barnett.



Queen of Hearts will bring the heat, infusing Cinco Sounds with authentic Mexican charm. Blending traditional mariachi with contemporary elements of jazz, pop and rock, their sound is a fresh, unexpected fusion rich in folklore and storytelling.

And it wouldn’t be a celebratory ode to Cinco De Mayo without teaming feel-good beats with a bonafide Mexican feast. Cholula and Rolling Stone AU/NZ will deliver the goods serving up a fun and spicy mix of tacos, flowing margaritas, top-shelf tequila and mezcal throughout the night—all with Cholula’s authentic hot sauce, spicy taco seasoning and tasty salsa at the heart—with special dishes paying homage to each Cinco Sounds artist. Plus, you can wrap your hands around Cholula’s exclusive Cinco de Mayo cocktails with your Cholula Mexican meal.

Cinco Sounds is a one-off rooftop Mexican fiesta you don’t want to miss.

Experience Mexico’s energy, vibrancy and Cinco De Mayo magic FOR FREE at Hotel Mexico in Yarraville Saturday, May 3rd from 4pm until 11pm.



WIN 1 of 5 $500 bar vouchers to be used at Cholula’s Cinco Sounds



