The life of Chris Cornell will be the basis for a new biopic about the musician called Black Days, and the doco is set to begin filming later in 2020.

The film is being produced by Road Rage Films LLC/Amerifilms LLC, and according to Backstage it will focus on “true events about the last days in the life of grunge music icon Chris Cornell.”

The role of Cornell will be played by actor John Holiday, who previously starred in the Oscar-winning Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line, with filming to start in the first week of October.

According to Blabbermouth, producers have taken extra precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, with most actors being filmed by themselves accompanied only by a small crew, with social distancing and mask-wearing to be observed.

Cornell tragically passed away in May 2017, when he was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit Hotel after Soundgarden had played a show at the Fox Theatre.

A few weeks ago Seattle music critic Corbin Reiff released the first biography of Cornell’s life, looking back at his career beginnings, the legacy of Soundgarden, Cornell’s solo career and his time in Audioslave.

The biography is called Total F*cking Godhead – The Biography Of Chris Cornell and was released on July 28.

Cornell would have been 65 years old in July.

To commemorate the occasion, the Cornell estate released a previously unheard cover of ‘Patience’ by Guns ‘N Roses, recorded in 2016.

“His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art,” Vickey Cornell said, in a statement.

“Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

Check out Chris Cornell covering ‘Patience’ by Guns N’ Roses: